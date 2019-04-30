More sculpted Coca-Cola bottles will start popping up around Terre Haute

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - You'll soon see more painted Coca-Cola bottles around Terre Haute.

The Root Family showed off the 10 new sculptures on Tuesday.

The family owns the glass company that designed the original Coca-Cola bottle.

It is a part of the effort to make Terre Haute known as the birthplace of the bottle.

Local artists designed each sculpture uniquely for the sponsor.

Crews will be working over the next couple of weeks to place the sculptures around town.

There are already 27 Coke bottle sculptures around Terre Haute.