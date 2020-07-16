More retailers with Wabash Valley locations to start face mask requirements

WABASH VALLEY (WTHI) - Several retail chains with Wabash Valley locations will soon require their customers to wear masks before they shop. Below you will find a list of those stores, and when the requirements start.
Walmart/Sam's Club - Starting Monday, July 20
Kroger - Starting Wednesday, July 22
CVS - Starting Monday, July 20
Kohl's - Starting Monday, July 20
Best Buy - Already in place
Starbucks - Already in place
Menards - Already in place
Dollar Tree - Already in place
Verizon stores - Already in place
Panera Bread - Already in place
These companies' measures go beyond US federal mandates on COVID-19 safety. Although no federal mandate to wear a mask exists, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says everyone "should wear a cloth face cover when they have to go out in public." The CDC said that "face coverings are meant to protect other people."
