More retailers with Wabash Valley locations to start face mask requirements

WABASH VALLEY (WTHI) - Several retail chains with Wabash Valley locations will soon require their customers to wear masks before they shop. Below you will find a list of those stores, and when the requirements start.

Walmart/Sam's Club - Starting Monday, July 20

Kroger - Starting Wednesday, July 22

CVS - Starting Monday, July 20

Kohl's - Starting Monday, July 20

Best Buy - Already in place

Starbucks - Already in place

Menards - Already in place

Dollar Tree - Already in place

Verizon stores - Already in place

Panera Bread - Already in place

These companies' measures go beyond US federal mandates on COVID-19 safety. Although no federal mandate to wear a mask exists, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says everyone "should wear a cloth face cover when they have to go out in public." The CDC said that "face coverings are meant to protect other people."

Did we miss one? Send us an email here and let us know.