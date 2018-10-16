More railroad work will mean another Terre Haute detour

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - You will need to plan for more railroad work in Terre Haute.
The city has announced another closure.
This time, Steelton Avenue and Fruitridge Avenue to Alexander Street will be closed.
It is expected to close at 7:00 Friday morning and stay closed until October 26th at 6:00 p.m.
During that time, crews will be resurfacing the railroad crossing.
