Clear

More railroad work will mean another Terre Haute detour

You will need to plan for more railroad work in Terre Haute.

Posted: Oct. 16, 2018 6:45 PM
Posted By: Staff Report

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - You will need to plan for more railroad work in Terre Haute.

The city has announced another closure.

This time, Steelton Avenue and Fruitridge Avenue to Alexander Street will be closed.

It is expected to close at 7:00 Friday morning and stay closed until October 26th at 6:00 p.m.

During that time, crews will be resurfacing the railroad crossing.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Clear
50° wxIcon
Hi: 56° Lo: 40°
Feels Like: 50°
Robinson
Clear
50° wxIcon
Hi: 54° Lo: 38°
Feels Like: 50°
Indianapolis
Scattered Clouds
49° wxIcon
Hi: 55° Lo: 40°
Feels Like: 44°
Rockville
Clear
50° wxIcon
Hi: 55° Lo: 39°
Feels Like: 50°
Casey
Clear
52° wxIcon
Hi: 55° Lo: 39°
Feels Like: 52°
Brazil
Clear
50° wxIcon
Hi: 55° Lo: 39°
Feels Like: 50°
Marshall
Clear
50° wxIcon
Hi: 58° Lo: 40°
Feels Like: 50°
Freeze Warning/Frost Advisory
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Hey Kevin 10-16-18

Image

VU hosts big job fair

Image

United Way Child Care Impact

Image

Local fire department receives money to buy new equipment

Image

A nice Wednesday ahead, not as cold

Image

New storage business opens in Terre Haute

Image

Railroad crossing set to close for road work

Image

Washington EMS Hurricane Response

Image

Safe routes to school in Marshall

Image

Rebuilding the Vermillion County Fairgrounds grandstands

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

Image

Man's genetic condition goes undiagnosed until simple blood test

${article.thumbnail.title}

Annual walk recognizes baby steps never taken

${article.thumbnail.title}

Mother spreads joy, awareness through parade march

${article.thumbnail.title}

4th grade boys save kindergartner choking on cereal

Image

Plant invaders are taking over native Hoosier life

Image

City leaders say they "feel stepped on" by county in jail discussion

Image

'Trust' takes center stage a school board candidate forum

Image

Candidates talk gun laws during U.S. Senate debate

Image

Pioneer Days features 19th century construction with a modern crew

Image

Money raised at charity game helps local kids