More police, fewer tents at this year's ISU Homecoming

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Indiana State University celebrates homecoming in a little more than a month. Thursday, school and city leaders talked about ways they plan to make the event more enjoyable and safer for everyone.

Every Terre Haute police officer will be working during homecoming. Mayor Duke Bennett says the goal is to keep everyone safe after issues last year like a fight and shooting.

There will also be ambulances and firefighters along Wabash Avenue ready to respond during homecoming events like the parade.

News 10 reported earlier this year Tent City is moving inside Memorial Stadium. ISU President Dr. Deborah Curtis says Tent City will be a third of the size it was last year. Students will be able to get inside with an ID but everyone else will need a ticket to the game. The space that used to be used for Tent City will be used for parking this year.

ISU Senior Robin Tarvin says, “I guess for the incoming freshman who haven't experienced it, they have no real concerns about it but for a lot of alumni and past visitors, this is kind of the staple of what ISU does so I think taking away from that is kind of hurting the atmosphere just a little bit.”

Dr. Curtis says, “Our whole goal is to make it family-friendly, student-friendly, community-friendly and an activity we can all be proud of."

Tailgating will also be different. It will close at kick-off and stay closed during the entire homecoming game. This will be different for other football games.

