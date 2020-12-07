More people are seeking mental help locally due to COVID-19

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Mental health continues to be at the forefront when talking about COVID-19. Many are feeling isolated, sad, or anxious among other things.

Hamilton Center Chief Clinical Officer Mark Collins says they've seen an increase of people getting help for their mental health.

He says this is directly related to COVID-19. Collins says the Hamilton Center is seeing a lot of patients through their telehealth services.

He told us this tool, along with their crisis access hotline is helping them provide help to people who need it.

The number for the hotline is 800-742-0787. You can also click here to learn more about what the Hamilton Center offers.