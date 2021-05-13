More people are hitting the roads this summer when they go off to vacation

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) -- We are seeing a new trend when it comes to people traveling this year. Many people are taking trips with their family as the country opens back up. Many people are hitting the runway, or road, as the months are getting warmer.

Sarah Dandashy is a travel expert with Ask a Concierge. She told News 10 that this year she's seeing a trend of people taking road trips.

People have been cooped up for a while now and they're itching to see something other than their walls at home.

Dandashy said, "If you haven't gone anywhere in the past year I think the key is don't overwhelm yourself. Focus on these destinations that are closer to home as you tiptoe back out into travel."

Dandashy said many people are taking trips close to home because they're not yet ready to go on big vacations.

She also adds many people right now just want to make up for all the family time they've missed.

Dandashy said, "But what we're really seeing ultimately is that people want to reconnect with their friends and family, and road trips are proving to be the best way to do so."

Dandashy said the best thing you can do to help plan your vacations this year is to plan ahead.

She told News 10 that everyone is looking to go more places as things start to open up, and you don't want to miss those opportunities.

Dandashy said, "So demand is going to skyrocket, we are already seeing this. So prices are going up. That's why I've been such a fan of if you can buy now, lock in those prices now, so you can travel later."

Dandashy suggests making sure you read all the up-to-date COVID-19 guidelines whenever your destination is.

When you are traveling the Centers for Disease Control have some tips for you to follow.

According to the CDC, you should delay travel if you are not fully vaccinated.

The CDC also adds you do not need to take a COVID-19 test before, and after you travel, unless your destination requires it.

This means you do not need to self-quarantine if you're fully vaccinated.

While on vacation you still need to follow all local and state health guidelines wherever you're traveling to. For more information on travel guidelines from the CDC, you can click here.