Local gyms make an economic rebound

VIGO COUNTY, IND. (WTHI) -- As COVID-19 cases continue to fall, more states are reopening. Indiana is fully reopened, and Illinois plans to reopen by June 11. This includes all sectors of the economy. One area of the economy that is seeing a huge rebound in activity is fitness and gym memberships, especially locally.

The Wellness Box Inc. in Terre Haute is just one of the many fitness studios seeing an increase in foot traffic. The owners, LT and Bonnie Thompson, combine nutrition, wellness and fitness, to help people become the healthiest versions of themselves. Just recently, they've seen a significant increase in people interested in their health assessments and fitness classes. Thompson says he's seen at least a 25-35% increase on a weekly basis.

"The increase has been very dramatic in a way," LT Thompson said. "It's been what we have hoped for with the new mandate that's been lifted."

This is a trend other gyms in Vigo County are seeing as well. During the pandemic, many fitness studios shifted their structure to online classes. This allowed many places to continue their operations, but this did not have the same impact as in-person classes.

"This is a very personable business," Thompson said. "A lot of the things we do here is one on one. So, not having the one on one, in-person relationship or small group setting was the biggest challenge."

Now things are returning to normal and more people are leaving their homes and joining gyms in the area. The owners at Wellness Box Inc. say they are excited to help more people thrive on their health and fitness journeys.

"One way we can all fight to be better in the future is to be healthy," Thompson said.

As more gyms begin to open and expand capacity limits, this may increase foot traffic even more dramatically. Currently, fitness centers in Indiana can be at full capacity, while in Illinois, they remain at 60% capacity until mid-June.