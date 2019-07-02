TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - A new report has found that more people are driving under the influence of drugs than alcohol.

Indiana State Police says they've noticed the change.

They've also noticed fewer people driving under the influence of alcohol.

Police say the change is because people aren't using their prescriptions properly.

They say many times, it's because they are mixing those medications with alcohol.

In Indiana, drivers who cause injury or death in an accident must do a breathalyzer test.

More than 200 Indiana State Police Officers have been certified in drug recognition.