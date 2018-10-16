More pediatricians are prescribing play-time for children

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - When we think of a prescription from the pediatrician's office, we associated it with illness.

Recently, the American Academy of Pediatrics issued an updated report.

It encourages pediatricians to prescribe playtime.

The report says that playtime promotes skills that children need throughout life and helps to boost learning.

Doctors say playing with others provides a buffer from stress and encourages resilience.

Play also helps children develop problem-solving and visual skills, along with teaching them the value of working with others.

They say play is very important during the first several years when a child's brain makes the most development.

With more technology available to children, doctors say that sometimes play can take a back seat.

They say it's important to not let devices take the place of real play and that kids don't need expensive toys - just let them use their imagination.