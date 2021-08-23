More opportunities to learn about a Hoosier icon - Ernie Pyle

Dana, Indiana (WTHI) - A local world war two museum extends its hours, providing the community with more time to learn about a Hoosier icon!

The friends of Ernie Pyle Development Fund announced the addition of Sunday hours.

The Ernie Pyle World War II Museum will now be open from 1 p.m. - 4 p.m. on Sundays.

Its' other regular hours are 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Fridays and Saturdays.

This was made possible because of their increase in tour guides available to help visitors explore the exhibits.

We can't leave out the fact that it's free admission for all of 2021!

Volunteers say this new change is important.

Especially, with how much the museum positively impacts the community.

For anyone who can't make it to Dana, Indiana for a weekend visit, the museum will make every effort to accommodate special requests to tour during the week.

This includes classroom field trips.

For more information on the museum click here.