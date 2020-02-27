Clear
Money for more Knox County townships means upgrades on the way

The Redevelopment Commission approved an expansion of their Economic Development Area to be able to use TIF dollars to upgrade more counties.

KNOX COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) -- The Knox County courthouse filled up Thursday night. That's after county residents got a letter in the mail that was pretty confusing to some.

Its a letter talking about the expansion of their tax increment finance or TIF district. Which the Knox County Commissioners did approve.

A lot of people were simply confused and wanted answers at Thursday's public hearing. The Economic Development Area or EDA is where their Duke Energy plant sits.

Thursday the Redevelopment Commission held a meeting to hear questions and concerns from Knox County residents.

To put it simply, the commission wants to be able to use funds from the TIF district to help infrastructure and other improvements in more areas. Right now, the money can only be used in the immediate area surrounding the plant.

The expansion would include 3 townships, Widner, Vigo, and Washington.

Right now, the plant sits in Edwardsport. Many citizens say that's the area that should be getting the money and help from the TIF district first.

Since it sees the immediate breakdown of its roads and infrastructure from the plant. Many residents said they were even displaced and had to move when the plant came in. 

Kellie Streeter is the president of the commission. She said they hear what the citizens want and they plan to start upgrades there first.

"We did discuss why we chose such a larger boundary and we did decide that that is what's best. We will deal with the specific areas of most concern when we start approving projects," Streeter said. "We all know that Edwardsport is the worst and we will deal with that absolutely as first priority."

Streeter says things like roads, bridges and water lines will be fixed. Along with things like public safety and quality of place projects.

