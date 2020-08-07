More mental health services headed to the Wabash Valley

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI)-$3.75 million dollars in grant money is headed to the Hamilton Center in Terre Haute.

The money helps them become a certified community behavioral health clinic.

Studies show at least one out of every four people suffer from some kind of mental illness. That's another reason why... the more resources the better.

The new clinic will help people of all ages who have a severe mental illness, substance use disorders, and more.

It'll also introduce a 24-hour mobile crisis team. That means no matter what time of day or night, you'll be taken care of.

This money directly invests in mental health, something organizers say is very important throughout the Wabash Valley.

"There's nothing wrong with asking for help and support around behavioral health, it is needed. So many of us go through it and so we're out there trying to reduce the stigma related to asking for help when we're in need related to behavioral help," said Art Fuller, project director for CCBHC.

Staff at the Hamilton Center tell us the new services will be more sensitive to individual needs.

"There's no single cookie-cutter approach to supporting behavioral health needs, each one is individual. So asking for help is the first step and that allows us to bring in a team of caring and supporting individuals that are working together to help support each consumer."

Updates on the clinic will be available at the end of August.