Clear
CLOSINGS: View Closings

More local support offered to unpaid federal employees

Support continues to grow for federal employees impacted by the partial government shutdown.

Posted: Jan. 13, 2019 11:09 AM
Posted By: Staff Report

BRAZIL, Ind. (WTHI) - Support continues to grow for federal employees impacted by the partial government shutdown.

The shutdown has stretched longer than 3 weeks, and now ranks as the longest government shutdown in history.

News 10 spoke with Brazil Mayor Brian Wyndham.

He says federal employees who aren't getting paid because of the shutdown, won't have to pay late fees on City of Brazil utility bills.

Duke Energy announced it had funds available to assist customers in need, including workers affected by the federal government shutdown.

Fazoli's in Terre Haute and Vincennes offered discounted meals to unpaid federal employees from Friday through Sunday. 

The Terre Haute Chick-fil-A is helping out too. The restaurant announced on Facebook that Monday, January 14th, from 10:30am-10:00pm United States Penitentiary employees can get a free Original Chick-fil-A Sandwich or a free 8 count Classic Chicken Nugget. The restaurant said employees must show proper I.D.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Overcast
32° wxIcon
Hi: 33° Lo: 21°
Feels Like: 23°
Robinson
Overcast
32° wxIcon
Hi: 33° Lo: 23°
Feels Like: 23°
Indianapolis
Overcast
30° wxIcon
Hi: 31° Lo: 19°
Feels Like: 20°
Rockville
Overcast
32° wxIcon
Hi: 31° Lo: 16°
Feels Like: 23°
Casey
Overcast
29° wxIcon
Hi: 31° Lo: 22°
Feels Like: 18°
Brazil
Overcast
32° wxIcon
Hi: 32° Lo: 18°
Feels Like: 23°
Marshall
Overcast
32° wxIcon
Hi: 32° Lo: 21°
Feels Like: 23°
Calmer Sunday, but still cold and slick.
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Sunday Morning Forecast

Image

Saturday Night Weather Update

Image

Sycamores beat UE in OT

Image

Restoration project nears completion

Image

Pfaff proposes voting reform

Image

Crews works to clear roads

Image

How much more snow can we expect? Chris Piper explains

Image

Tips to travel safely

Image

The snowplows are out in force

Image

Storm Team 10's Eric Stidman with downtown conditions

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

The latest Closings and Delays

${article.thumbnail.title}

New school board members take action at first meetings

Image

Work on Indiana's I-69 extension shifting north this year

Image

Federal officers unsure when they'll get paid due to government shutdown

Image

Shutdown worries Wabash Valley farmers

Image

Crossen, Azar tapped to lead city council

${article.thumbnail.title}

Indiana woman killed by lion while working at conservation center

${article.thumbnail.title}

New IL law aims to protect pets

${article.thumbnail.title}

IN lawmaker proposing school bus safety bill

${article.thumbnail.title}

Indiana governor remains against legalizing marijuana