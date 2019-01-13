More local support offered to unpaid federal employees

BRAZIL, Ind. (WTHI) - Support continues to grow for federal employees impacted by the partial government shutdown.
The shutdown has stretched longer than 3 weeks, and now ranks as the longest government shutdown in history.
News 10 spoke with Brazil Mayor Brian Wyndham.
He says federal employees who aren't getting paid because of the shutdown, won't have to pay late fees on City of Brazil utility bills.
Duke Energy announced it had funds available to assist customers in need, including workers affected by the federal government shutdown.
Fazoli's in Terre Haute and Vincennes offered discounted meals to unpaid federal employees from Friday through Sunday.
The Terre Haute Chick-fil-A is helping out too. The restaurant announced on Facebook that Monday, January 14th, from 10:30am-10:00pm United States Penitentiary employees can get a free Original Chick-fil-A Sandwich or a free 8 count Classic Chicken Nugget. The restaurant said employees must show proper I.D.
