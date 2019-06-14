Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

More jobs could be coming to the city

The City Council approved some new expansions to a company in Terre Haute that would bring more jobs to the area.

Posted: Jun 14, 2019 6:30 AM
Posted By: Sarah Lehman

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) -- Thursday night the company Pyrolyx was approved for a 10-year tax abatement for an expansion to their plant which is going to bring a bunch of new jobs to the city.

Pyrolyx is a company that takes old tires, breaks them down into carbon black, and makes them into new tires. It's the first closed recycling loop for carbon black.

Thursday the Terre Haute City Council did 2 things for the company, one they approved a tax abatement on their newer facility. The company also had to get approval from the council for bonds they're getting for their second facility.

The city has no liability over those bonds because they're all through the company. Pyrolyx only needed the city to show commitment from the community so they could get the bonds. That means, neither the city or anyone living in the city is responsible to help pay for those bonds and they aren't using the city's bond ratings.

When they move forward with the expansion they will be providing over 100 jobs to people in the area. Thomas Redd, manager of pyrolyx USA Indiana LLC said they hope to have 63 jobs filled by the end of September.

"We're really pleased they Pyrolyx is a company that sees Terre Haute as a place to grow so tonight we took a couple of actions that will hopefully help them with some of that growth and in the process help our community grow," Martha Crossen, City Council President said.

The company is currently looking for its headquarters in the United States. They aren't sure where those headquarters will go, but Redd said Terre Haute is on the list of places they're looking at since they are growing as a company here.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Clear
47° wxIcon
Hi: 79° Lo: 62°
Feels Like: 47°
Robinson
Clear
46° wxIcon
Hi: 79° Lo: 62°
Feels Like: 46°
Indianapolis
Few Clouds
48° wxIcon
Hi: 76° Lo: 61°
Feels Like: 45°
Rockville
Clear
47° wxIcon
Hi: 77° Lo: 61°
Feels Like: 47°
Casey
Clear
56° wxIcon
Hi: 78° Lo: 62°
Feels Like: 56°
Brazil
Clear
47° wxIcon
Hi: 77° Lo: 62°
Feels Like: 47°
Marshall
Clear
47° wxIcon
Hi: 78° Lo: 62°
Feels Like: 47°
Sunny and windy again; showers and storms for the weekend
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Sunny and nice. Still windy. High: 78°

Image

More jobs could be coming to the city

Image

Thursday night: Clear and cool with a chilly NW breeze. Low: 48°

Image

Robinson begins work on new park

Image

Ribfest benefits Clay County Youth Food Program

Image

Honoring the Badge: Sheriff Clark Cottom

Image

Friday is World Blood Donor Day

Image

VCSC Community Meetings Announced

Image

New report shows Eighth and Ninth Streets should remain one-way

Image

CIB meets to open bids for convention center

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

New report shows Eighth and Ninth Streets should remain one-way

Image

Joy of Inclusion: Special Olympics athletes share what the games mean to them

${article.thumbnail.title}

Cadet injured in wreck is healing and back at training camp according to father

${article.thumbnail.title}

New recruits graduate academy as community honors fallen firefighters

Image

ISU considering tuition hike, public forum set for this week

${article.thumbnail.title}

'Harry Potter' will soon add 4 new e-books to the wizarding world

${article.thumbnail.title}

October criminal record expungement event set in Springfield

${article.thumbnail.title}

Callers besiege Indiana DNR about tree-killing disease

Image

Muddy water floods popular gathering place, people flood in to help

${article.thumbnail.title}

Simon Pagenaud becomes the first French driver to win the Indianapolis 500 in more than a century.