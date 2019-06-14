More jobs could be coming to the city

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) -- Thursday night the company Pyrolyx was approved for a 10-year tax abatement for an expansion to their plant which is going to bring a bunch of new jobs to the city.

Pyrolyx is a company that takes old tires, breaks them down into carbon black, and makes them into new tires. It's the first closed recycling loop for carbon black.

Thursday the Terre Haute City Council did 2 things for the company, one they approved a tax abatement on their newer facility. The company also had to get approval from the council for bonds they're getting for their second facility.

The city has no liability over those bonds because they're all through the company. Pyrolyx only needed the city to show commitment from the community so they could get the bonds. That means, neither the city or anyone living in the city is responsible to help pay for those bonds and they aren't using the city's bond ratings.

When they move forward with the expansion they will be providing over 100 jobs to people in the area. Thomas Redd, manager of pyrolyx USA Indiana LLC said they hope to have 63 jobs filled by the end of September.

"We're really pleased they Pyrolyx is a company that sees Terre Haute as a place to grow so tonight we took a couple of actions that will hopefully help them with some of that growth and in the process help our community grow," Martha Crossen, City Council President said.

The company is currently looking for its headquarters in the United States. They aren't sure where those headquarters will go, but Redd said Terre Haute is on the list of places they're looking at since they are growing as a company here.