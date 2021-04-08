More job opportunities opening in the Wabash Valley

WABASH VALLEY (WTHI) - As many people continue to struggle with unemployment, local businesses in the area are looking to hire across the Wabash Valley! Some of the options are especially good for people looking to start their first jobs this summer.

"Summer jobs are part of the staple of Americana that we missed out entirely on last year," Dr. Robert Guell, an economic professor at Indiana State University, said.

Dr. Guell says now is a great opportunity for young people to get their start in the workforce.

"The summer job is frequently the first time a young person experiences the labor market," he said. "One of the most important things for the hirer of labor is to try and figure out if someone is a good worker or not."

One fast-food staple that is looking to hire is McDonald's. They say they are looking to hire over 1000 new employees in the surrounding area. Local McDonald's owners, Nick and Jami Kasprzyk say a job like this can better prepare for one's future.

"A lot of really huge CEOs like Jeff Bezos and some celebrities have started their career working at a McDonald's restaurant," Kasprzyk said. "We teach time management skills, social skills, customer service and obviously just having that work ethic, learning what it takes to do a business like this."

As the economy begins to recover from the pandemic, more and more opportunities are opening. However, some employers say this

is making the hiring process difficult.

"It is very competitive right now," Tara Bach, an on-site recruiter at Great Dane in Terre Haute, said. "A lot of the places are starting to get their work back up because of COVID so they've got sign-on bonuses and they are upping their wages and things of that nature. In a perfect world, it wouldn't be as hard as it is right now to recruit but, unfortunately, it is."

The good news is that local experts say as more people are heading back to work, this is a sign of positive economic recovery for the area.

"It lends optimism that there are so many employers out there looking to get back to normal and to grow where they are," Dr. Guell said.

Additionally, as more people become involved in the workforce, this helps the community come together and thrive once again.

"I think the great thing about putting more people in the workforce in our community is that you really see what the community is all about," Kasprzyk said. "Being a customer and coming into a restaurant you have that experience but working at a restaurant you have a different lens on what we can provide to the community."

If you are looking for one of these job opportunities, here is what you need to know.

Many of these opportunities require no previous experience. Those looking to work at McDonald's can visit McHire.com or visit their local McDonalds for more information.

Additionally, Tara Bach from Great Dane in Terre Haute said they will be hosting weekly open interviews from 1 - 4 PM each Thursday. Finally, for hundreds of other job opportunities including positions in sales, human resources, manufacturing, and many more, please visit Indeed.com.