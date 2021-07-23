More information released in deadly Vigo County crash investigation

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - The Vigo County Sheriff's Office has released more information about a deadly crash that happened Thursday afternoon.

A crash was reported at the intersection of State Road 63 and Trinity Avenue in northwestern Vigo County just after 2 pm. According to Sheriff John Plasse, a pickup truck driven by Earl Kelsheimer, 19, of West Terre Haute, was trying to cross State Road 63.

Investigators say the truck crossed the northbound lanes and stopped in the crossover. Kelshiemer told deputies that he did not see any oncoming traffic, so he proceeded west. As he continued police say he crashed into a southbound passenger car driven by Alexander Rodie, 32, of West Terre Haute.

Rodie died at the scene. Kelsheimer and a passenger in the car were both transported to Union Hospital for treatment.

The Vigo County Sheriff says the investigation is ongoing, and more information will be released at an appropriate time.