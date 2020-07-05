More food program volunteers needed

CLAY COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) – The coronavirus pandemic is putting a strain on local groups already serving the community.

Volunteers with the Clay County Youth Food Program work to feed area kids. Those volunteers say they need you to join them.

More volunteers can help pack up and serve food to families. The group gathers each Sunday to bundle food and make deliveries across the county. The group has enough people to get the job done but organizers say there's still room for more.

Mercedes Hall says, "We have several jobs that we need help with. We need help with packing. We need help with loading the cars. We need help with organizing it all outside so that we get all the drivers the correct amount."

The need for this program is only growing right now. You can also help by making a donation.

