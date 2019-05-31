More details, cause of death revealed in court documents for Sullivan County murder

SULLIVAN COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - We are learning more information about a Sullivan County homicide investigation, as the two suspects appear in court.

Earlier this week, police arrested 40-year-old Danny Wilson, Jr. and 40-year-old Renee Huffines, both from the Indianapolis area.

LINK | SULLIVAN COUNTY MURDER VICTIM IDENTIFIED AS WOMAN REPORTED MISSING FROM DUGGER AREA

They were charged in connection to the death of 61-year-old Patricia Dorsett.

Wilson was charged with murder and Huffines was charged with conspiracy to commit murder, and aiding, inducing, or causing an offense of murder.

According to court records, Wilson and Huffines were both staying at Dorsett's home after Dorsett's brother passed away.

Last weekend, her friends reported her missing.

Police executed a search warrant at her home on Tuesday, were authorities found Dorsett's decomposing body located in the back of a camper trailer.

An autopsy revealed Dorsett died of a gunshot wound to the head.

Police say Wilson committed the murder while Huffines stood back and let it happen, never reporting it to police.

The pair reportedly continued to live in Dorsett's home after she was murdered.

Both remain in the Sullivan County Jail with no bond allowed.