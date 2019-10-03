Clear

'This is a national emergency, we have to stop doing this,' Experts share their concerns as more deaths link to vaping

The nation has reached a total of 16 vaping deaths. The increase is an issue being investigated by the CDC and U.S. Drug Administration. According to the Indiana State Department of Health, Indiana has also confirmed the first death linked to the smoking trend.

Posted: Oct 3, 2019 9:00 AM
Posted By: Jordan Kudisch

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI)- The nation has reached a total of 16 vaping deaths. The increase is an issue being investigated by the CDC and U.S. Drug Administration.

According to the Indiana State Department of Health, Indiana has also confirmed the first death linked to the smoking trend. 

Nationally, 215 cases of severe respiratory illness have been reported from June 28 to August 27 in 2019 associated with e-cigarettes. 

News 10 spoke with Physician, Dr. Rajiv Sharma. He says many of us ingest the chemicals without knowing the risks. 

"Americans don't know enough about the chemicals in these things. They smoke it for the social part, they assume it's safe and that's the mistake they make. They assume it's safe but we're realizing there are dangerous chemicals in these things. Vaping is not cool, vaping is suicide," Sharma said.

The CDC says they are still investigating the reason behind these illnesses. Right now, they are looking further into products that contain THC compounds. 

Dr. Sharma shared with us a powerful message to those who continue to inhale the vapors despite the recent deaths.

"When you make the decision to hurt your lungs with flavors or chemicals you are already on a destructive path," Sharma said. "We have to stop. This is a public safety announcement, this is a national emergency, we have to stop doing this."

If you are experiencing any concerning symptoms after vape use, you should contact a medical professional.

For a list of symptoms, click here.

