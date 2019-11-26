Clear

More clues point to chemical compound in US vaping illnesses

Health officials say they have more evidence that a certain chemical compound is a culprit in a national outbreak of vaping illnesses.

Posted: Nov 26, 2019 1:37 PM
Posted By: Associated Press

NEW YORK (AP) — Health officials say they have more evidence that a certain chemical compound is a culprit in a national outbreak of vaping illnesses.

A study released Tuesday analyzed vaping cartridges gathered in Minnesota during the outbreak this year and cartridges seized in that state last year. The newer cartridges contained the compound vitamin E acetate, but none of the older ones did.

The study was small and included just a few dozen products. But the finding echoes another study that found the compound in the damaged lungs of 29 patients across the country.

Nearly 2,300 Americans who vape have gotten sick since March, many of them teens and young adults. Vitamin E acetate has been used as a thickener in illicit vaping products that contain THC, the high-inducing part of marijuana.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Overcast
53° wxIcon
Hi: 54° Lo: 46°
Feels Like: 53°
Robinson
Overcast
54° wxIcon
Hi: 54° Lo: 43°
Feels Like: 54°
Indianapolis
Overcast
50° wxIcon
Hi: 54° Lo: 50°
Feels Like: 50°
Rockville
Overcast
53° wxIcon
Hi: 54° Lo: 45°
Feels Like: 53°
Casey
Overcast
53° wxIcon
Hi: 53° Lo: 41°
Feels Like: 53°
Brazil
Overcast
53° wxIcon
Hi: 54° Lo: 46°
Feels Like: 53°
Marshall
Overcast
53° wxIcon
Hi: 53° Lo: 43°
Feels Like: 53°
Rainy and Warmer
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Tuesday Night: Showers and storms, temperatures rise. Low: 57

Image

All You Need to Know for Tuesday

Image

'There are people that have what others don't have,' Why we should aim to eliminate waste this Thank

Image

Tuesday: Breezy and mild. Showers developing. High: 57°

Image

CC vs PH GBB

Image

Paris vs Chrisman

Image

Monday Late Forecast

Image

Christmas Walk, ATVs, and the Master Plan: Vigo County Parks Department discusses several topics dur

Image

Organizers of new Vigo County Diesel event hold meet and greet

Image

Police identify Sullivan man killed in crash

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Teacher remembers former student, funeral services announced for Colten Howard

${article.thumbnail.title}

Covered bridge project gets $10K donation after News 10 report reaches New Hampshire group

${article.thumbnail.title}

Hoosier farmers still harvesting after winter weather arrives

Image

Growing the community through trail tourism

Image

FTD: Beyond the Reflection Part 2

Image

FTD: Beyond the Reflection Part 1

Image

More than just a ghost story? Paranormal investigator calls Vermillion County house evil

Image

The most evil haunted house in North America? Previous owners say stories around Vermillion County home are a hoax

Image

One local group continues to work on transitional home for veterans

${article.thumbnail.title}

Sunday night mayoral debate to be streamed live on Facebook