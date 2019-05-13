More charges/arrests could be coming after weekend shooting in Clay County

BRAZIL, Ind. (WTHI) - Police say it's possible there could be more arrests after a weekend shooting in Brazil.

Police say around 9:00 Saturday night, they received a report that someone had been shot.

This happened at the Central West Village Housing Complex.

So far we know police arrested Cody Wampler, but police have not released any information about his role in the incident.

We know he is facing a charge for resisting law enforcement.

Police Chief Clint McQueen told us the victim, and others involved left the scene.

They found the man who had been shot, and he was taken to an Indianapolis hospital.

Police are still investigating what happened.

There's a possibility more charges could be sent to the prosecutor's office.

We will continue to follow this story and bring you more information as soon as it becomes available.