More businesses offer a helping hand to furloughed federal employees

WABASH VALLEY, Ind. (WTHI) - There are more local businesses offering their support for federal employees who aren't getting paid.
The Terre Haute Children's Museum is offering free admission to the families of furloughed employees.
This is available for two adults who share a household along with children living in the house.
The YMCA of the Wabash Valley in Clay and Vigo Counties are also lending a hand.
They are waiving registration and membership fees for federal workers.
That's in addition to waived child watch and after-school program fees.
You will need to show a valid federal ID for all of these opportunities.
