TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Local advocates say there's a growing need for autism resources. A center in Terre Haute is expanding to help more people.

The Applied Behavior Center for Autism is moving across the street from its current location. It will still be on Ohio Street, but the new site will be 15,000 square feet larger.

With this expansion, the center will now offer speech and occupational therapy.

The Growing Center will open next Monday. Learn more about their services here.