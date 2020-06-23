More at-home firework shows happening amid coronavirus pandemic

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) -- In just a few days you're going to start hearing and seeing more fireworks. That's with 4th of July right around the corner, but a lot of big celebrations have been canceled. That's because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Many cities are drastically changing their July 4th celebrations or canceling them altogether. That's to avoid large crowds and help make sure the virus doesn't spread.

Local firework stores have said because of that, they have seen people buying their own fireworks to set off themselves. Or neighborhoods putting shows together.

"With surrounding cities and counties canceling their shows we've seen an uptick in sales," Abby Mcgrath, store manager at Dean's party mania said. "Neighborhoods have come in just where they're pulling together to try to do shows just because they can't go to their towns shows."

But, Terre Haute Fire Chief Jeff Fisher said that's when injuries can happen.

"If you're going to shoot them off yourself just make sure that you do safely. Hand injuries are the number 1 injury when it comes to fireworks. So, be aware," Fisher said. "When shooting off fireworks just use common sense and everyone will be safe."

Chief Fisher said to make sure you are paying extra attention to kids when fireworks are being shot off. Also, to have some sort of extinguisher close by. He said that could be a fire extinguisher or even just a bucket of water.