More Indiana schools move online as COVID-19 spread spikes

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Dozens of Indiana school districts are changing in-person learning schedules or sending students home altogether as the state continues to see record increases in new coronavirus infections and hospitalizations.

Many schools are having trouble staying open due to the growing number of teachers and students who are sick or on quarantine, Indiana health commissioner Dr. Kristina Box said during a news conference Wednesday.

While Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb has insisted that mask-wearing and social distancing “are proven to work” so schools can remain open for in-person instruction, Box expressed more caution, advising local officials to reconsider schools’ operations plans as virus spread spikes.