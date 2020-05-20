More Indiana businesses prepare to reopen this weekend

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - On Wednesday, Governor Eric Holcomb announced phase three of the 'Back on Track Indiana Plan' will begin Friday.

Under this phase, several businesses and recreational activity sites will open across the state.

That includes gyms and fitness centers, like Fitness Solutions in Terre Haute.

After months of being closed, it's been given the green light to reopen this weekend.

It's something staff and clients are looking forward too.

"Very family-oriented feel to it. We've been in touch with a lot of members, and they're just really chomping at the bit to get back in," said Chris Davies.

Of course, the reopening does come with some guidelines.

"The social distancing. We're also providing masks, and suggesting and encouraging everybody to wear one, whether we're inside, or outside. We're doing additional steam cleaning, disinfecting, things like that," said Davies.

While they've been closed, Fitness Solutions has still been able to reach clients through virtual workouts.

It's something that's been so successful, many clients still plan to use this service even with the gym reopening.

"It's really changed our thought process on the whole brick and mortar thing and lean more towards the virtual, so it's something to look forward too in the future," said Davies.

Whether it's in person or virtual workouts, Davies said he's looking forward to everyone getting back on their fitness journey.

"Anybody that does this for a living, you enjoy the communication with the individuals and the day to day interaction with the people, so it's good for the mental well being to get these folks back in as best possible," said Davies.

It's important to note that testing, tracing, and case numbers all impact moving forward into the next phase.

Different regions may have to adjust if health goals fall behind.

If all goes according to plan, everything should be completely reopened by July 4th.