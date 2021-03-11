Clear

More Electric Car Charging Stations could make their way to the Wabash Valley

More electric car charging stations could be coming to Terre Haute in the near future. Six energy companies across the United States are banding together to develop the Electric Highway Coalition to make this a reality.

Posted: Mar 11, 2021 6:36 PM
Posted By: Dominic Miranda

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - More electric car charging stations could be coming to Terre Haute in the near future. Six energy companies across the United States are banding together to develop the Electric Highway Coalition to make this a reality.

Duke Energy is among the energy companies partnering to make this happen. The network will stretch across 16 states in the Midwest and South and that includes right here in the Wabash Valley.

News 10 spoke with Lew Middleton of Duke Energy. He says last year, Duke Energy proposed a pilot electric vehicle charging program to the Indiana Utility Regulatory Commission. It was turned down. Middleton says this was in large part due to the lack of statewide policy for developing electric vehicle projects. However, there is now legislation to try and create that structure in front of the Indiana General Assembly. From there, the Regulatory Commission could act on the plan.

Executive Director at Vigo County Area Planning Jared Bayler says this project would be a huge benefit to the Wabash Valley. Middleton says the charging program would help Duke Energy’s goal to cut their carbon emissions down to net-zero by 2050.

“We’re on track to deliver on that and I think electric vehicles will be a big part of that,” Middleton said.

“There are in the neighborhood of about 1.4 million electrified vehicles on the road today,” Bayler said, “If we could even catch a few of those as they were passing through or if they stopped to stay awhile, that could mean a lot to our local economy.”

Both gentlemen say electric cars are the future and the Wabash Valley having the foresight to potentially make this happen will pay dividends.

With a Casino and Convention Center coming to the area in the next few years, Bayler says this project could benefit the Wabash Valley economy greatly.

“We’re going to continue to see more and more of these vehicles out traveling the roads,” Bayler continued, “Anytime we can get out ahead of what will be happening, it positions the Wabash Valley uniquely in being competitive for those dollars and for those visitors regionally.”

“If we get these and maybe some additional charging stations, it will certainly be a boom for the Wabash Valley,” Middleton concluded, “More people will begin to be interested in electric vehicles, I think, and the spin-off of that will be significant.”

Middleton says this project would include 30 fast-charging locations across the Wabash Valley. You could charge your vehicle in as few as 20 minutes.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
Terre Haute
Cloudy
52° wxIcon
Hi: 62° Lo: 51°
Feels Like: 52°
Robinson
Cloudy
52° wxIcon
Hi: 62° Lo: 52°
Feels Like: 52°
Indianapolis/Eagle Creek
Cloudy
54° wxIcon
Hi: 64° Lo: 54°
Feels Like: 54°
Paris
Partly Cloudy
47° wxIcon
Hi: 61° Lo: 51°
Feels Like: 47°
Mattoon/Charleston
Cloudy
50° wxIcon
Hi: 60° Lo: 51°
Feels Like: 50°
Terre Haute
Cloudy
52° wxIcon
Hi: 62° Lo: 51°
Feels Like: 52°
Terre Haute
Cloudy
52° wxIcon
Hi: 61° Lo: 49°
Feels Like: 52°
Rain Ending, Turning Colder
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

More Electric Car Charging Stations could make their way to the Wabash Valley

Image

Shakamak

Image

Barr-Reeve

Image

Casey-Westfield

Image

Saint Patrick's Day Parade set to resume this year

Image

Cooper Neese

Image

Music Students Adapt to New Normal

Image

Vehicle Recall Safety Week Comes Nears its End

Image

Section of Poplar Street in Terre Haute will be closed until next week - here's where

Image

President of local NAACP receives COVID-19 vaccine

WTHI Events

 

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Family returns lost wallet full of cash, gets rewarded for good deed

Image

Isolated wetlands at risk with new Senate Bill

Image

The Wrap: Virtual Escape room and a presidential poll

Image

Here's how you can access a resource to get help with your bills

${article.thumbnail.title}

Here's how you can get energy assistance help this winter

Image

VIDEO: Merom Bluff in the fall

${article.thumbnail.title}

Burn ban now in effect in Vigo county

${article.thumbnail.title}

McDonald's to offer free drinks to teachers next week

${article.thumbnail.title}

Researchers study jail populations during pandemic

${article.thumbnail.title}

Salvation Army to start a new monthly food drive

Illinois Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 7 p.m. CT)

Cases: 1202633

Reported Deaths: 23068
CountyCasesDeaths
Cook4804879465
DuPage782071206
Will66220914
Lake60407938
Kane51415726
Winnebago28502444
Madison28360467
St. Clair25874477
McHenry24763267
Champaign18350131
Peoria17083266
Sangamon16328223
McLean14820160
Tazewell13735242
Rock Island13264289
Kankakee12655190
Kendall1124288
LaSalle10967223
Macon9601186
Vermilion8683119
DeKalb8403115
Adams8046114
Williamson6896121
Whiteside5981150
Boone596471
Clinton559689
Coles527493
Grundy524563
Ogle511876
Knox5028133
Jackson463760
Effingham450769
Macoupin440780
Henry436958
Marion4291113
Livingston427979
Franklin417066
Stephenson413977
Monroe409989
Jefferson4011118
Randolph399280
Woodford374760
Morgan363177
Montgomery355370
Lee341543
Bureau335577
Christian334671
Logan331954
Perry308258
Fayette306953
Fulton293446
Iroquois279962
Jersey250547
Douglas248633
Saline235248
McDonough234240
Lawrence232824
Union221138
Shelby217034
Crawford201624
Bond191924
Cass189822
Pike170550
Wayne169449
Clark169131
Hancock168530
Warren166644
Richland164038
White162525
Jo Daviess162022
Ford161246
Washington159124
Carroll158335
Edgar157739
Moultrie150724
Clay144242
Greene138932
Johnson135712
Piatt135414
Wabash130612
Massac130035
Mercer129433
Mason129341
De Witt128622
Cumberland121318
Jasper111417
Menard10498
Marshall85515
Hamilton79715
Schuyler6835
Pulaski6726
Brown6706
Stark54523
Edwards52910
Henderson50514
Calhoun4842
Alexander4539
Scott4511
Gallatin4414
Putnam4253
Hardin35012
Pope2883
Out of IL00
Unassigned02257

Indiana Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 8 p.m. ET)

Cases: 669164

Reported Deaths: 12775
CountyCasesDeaths
Marion915581665
Lake48838894
Allen36319648
Hamilton32585398
St. Joseph30542516
Elkhart25608420
Vanderburgh21384382
Tippecanoe20323205
Johnson16542363
Porter16135280
Hendricks15993303
Clark12115182
Madison11837324
Vigo11727235
Monroe10474164
Delaware9931180
LaPorte9868201
Howard9156204
Kosciusko8622112
Bartholomew7550147
Hancock7487134
Warrick7468153
Floyd7275173
Wayne6676192
Grant6479159
Boone622091
Morgan6155129
Dubois5951112
Dearborn553170
Cass5506100
Marshall5470105
Henry544795
Noble514678
Jackson466267
Shelby465192
Lawrence4202115
Gibson407585
Harrison405566
Clinton398953
Montgomery393584
DeKalb389179
Miami359363
Knox357886
Whitley353839
Huntington352778
Steuben341357
Putnam336560
Wabash334276
Adams328350
Ripley328364
Jasper320943
White299153
Jefferson296874
Daviess286496
Fayette273557
Decatur271990
Greene263880
Posey262232
Wells260976
Scott252850
LaGrange243070
Clay242344
Randolph226877
Spencer220230
Jennings218045
Washington213928
Sullivan204240
Fountain203442
Starke190151
Owen185054
Fulton180437
Jay179228
Carroll177419
Perry174336
Orange171651
Rush165723
Vermillion161843
Franklin160435
Tipton150642
Parke140216
Pike128433
Blackford120927
Pulaski108344
Newton97033
Brown95340
Crawford92713
Benton92613
Martin80514
Warren76114
Switzerland7568
Union67910
Ohio54311
Unassigned0425