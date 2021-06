VINCENNES, Ind. (WTHI) - More financial help is available for business in Vincennes.

The city is accepting applications for the COVID Small Business Relief Grant, Phase Three.

This round of state funding provides $150,000 to businesses still struggling from COVID-19.

Grant levels depend on the number of employees. Businesses with up to 50 employees can receive between $2,000 and $10,000.

The deadline is Friday, July 16.

You can find the application here.