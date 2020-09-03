Moratorium instituted on Greek recruitment, chapter activities

The Division of Student Affairs has instituted a moratorium on Greek recruitment, intake, and in-person chapter activities.

Andy Morgan, Interim Vice President for Student Affairs, said a disproportionate number of students in Greek organizations are in isolation and quarantine because of COVID-19.

Morgan said the moratorium will be reassessed weekly based on data from the Vigo County Health Department and ISU. He discussed the issue in separate Zoom meetings Wednesday with chapter presidents and advisors.

"This is not an easy decision, but it is important for student safety," Morgan said. "I'd rather be proactive and take this action now than have an outbreak and be asked what we did to prevent it."

Morgan added, "Past behavior is a predictor of future behavior. Historically, large numbers of new students join our fraternities and sororities in the first several weeks of the fall semester. Once recruitment or intake is complete, these new members will want to gather with current members from their organization and other organizations. These gatherings will more than likely spread COVID-19, thus the reason for this moratorium."

Panhellenic virtual recruiting is included in the moratorium. The following in-person chapter activities are prohibited: organizational operations, meetings, educational sessions, training and social events or gatherings, regardless of size.

Chapters may only have live-in members, official advisors, and essential staff in their facility.