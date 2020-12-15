Moore to the Story: Twitch and the pandemic

The pandemic is forcing everyone to stay home a lot more...and as you know that's bad news for most businesses.
But one industry is raking in success one level at a time.
You may have heard of Twitch. If you haven't, think Youtube, but for video games.
It's a place where people broadcast themselves playing.
Last year, the website brought in $1.5 billion in revenue. We found streamers nationwide...and even locally taking advantage.
Click play on the video to watching this edition of Moore to the Story.