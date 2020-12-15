Moore to the Story: Twitch and the pandemic

The pandemic is forcing everyone to stay home a lot more...and as you know that's bad news for most businesses.

But one industry is raking in success one level at a time.

You may have heard of Twitch. If you haven't, think Youtube, but for video games.

It's a place where people broadcast themselves playing.

Last year, the website brought in $1.5 billion in revenue. We found streamers nationwide...and even locally taking advantage.

Click play on the video to watching this edition of Moore to the Story.