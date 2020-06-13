Moonlite drive-in to host Garth Brooks concert event

TERRE HAUTE, Ind (WTHI) - Country music fans get ready to put your cars in gear while enjoying a legend.

Country music icon Garth Brooks will be holding a drive-in concert event.

It will take place on June 27th.

Brooks will be broadcasting a concert to 300 drive in's across the country and the Moonlite drive-in in Terre Haute announced it will be one of those drive-ins.

Owners say they're thrilled be part of this event and say this is the first of several musical concerts on the way.

Tickets are $100 per car and they are available through Ticketmaster.

You can contact the Moonlite drive in for more information (812) 244-1275