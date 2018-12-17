Clear
Moon-Lite food and toy drive such a success, they plan on doing it again

This past weekend, a fundraiser was held at the Moon-Lite Drive-In Theater in Terre Haute in honor of Sands.

Posted: Dec. 17, 2018 5:22 PM
Posted By: Staff Report

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - The Garrett Sands Kindness Project continues to make good things happen across the Wabash Valley.

Organizers say the event was a complete success.

Eight barrels of toys, two barrels of food and $600 were collected.

The success was so great, they plan on doing it again this weekend.

LINK | GARRETT SANDS KINDNESS PROJECT ON FACEBOOK 

This coming Friday and Saturday there will be a free showing of 'A Christmas Story' and 'Elf.'

On Saturday, Santa will even make a special appearance.

Donations will be collected once again for the Garrett Sands Kindness Project.

All of the toys will be given to CASA while food donations will benefit United Campus Ministries.

