Moon Lite Drive-in-Theater hosts Trunk-or-Treat

The Wabash Valley Jeep Junkies held a Trunk-or-Treat event at the Moon Lite Drive-in Theater. There was a special showing of the movie Casper to end the night.

Posted: Oct 27, 2019 9:57 PM
Posted By: Staff Report

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - People across the Wabash Valley got decked out in their costumes for some Halloween fun Sunday.

The Wabash Valley Jeep Junkies held a Trunk-or-Treat event at the Moon Lite Drive-in Theater.

Kids got to dress up in their Halloween costumes and get some yummy treats.

"This is a great opportunity to get outside before the next four months you probably can't, so get out here and enjoy some time with each other," said Brent Barnhart, Owner of the Moon Lite Drive-in Theatre.

There was a special showing of the movie Casper to end the night.

Nearly 400 cars came for the Trunk-or-Treat event.

