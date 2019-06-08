Clear

Monument to USS Indianapolis dedicated at Indiana Military Museum

A monument to the USS Indianapolis (SSN-6970) nuclear submarine was dedicated during a ceremony at the Indiana Military Museum in Vincennes, Saturday.

Posted: Jun 8, 2019 2:59 PM
Posted By: Staff Report

VINCENNES. Ind. (WTHI) - It took six years but a piece of United States history is now on display in the Hoosier state. It means those who have served the country can be remembered forever.

A monument to the USS Indianapolis (SSN-6970) nuclear submarine was dedicated during a ceremony at the Indiana Military Museum in Vincennes, Saturday. The monument includes parts of the cold war era sub which was once stationed at Pearl Harbor. This was the third naval ship with the Indianapolis name.

Former crew members, including ship captains, were at ceremony.

Those behind efforts to bring the monument to Indiana say it allows crew members to see it once again and ensures their part in history is preserved.

U.S. Navy Retired Captain William Toti says, "It's wonderful to be able to see the submarine look kind of the way it did when it was in the water, you know, obviously not exactly, but it's a great manifestation of our service and so everybody's really excited to see it."

Museum volunteer J.D. Strange says, "It just says a lot for the men and the crew that served on it and I just think it's a good thing. We're proud to have it."

You can see the monument for yourself. The Indiana Military Museum is located on South Sixth Street in Vincennes.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Overcast
77° wxIcon
Hi: 78° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 79°
Robinson
Overcast
73° wxIcon
Hi: 76° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 73°
Indianapolis
Overcast
78° wxIcon
Hi: 78° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 80°
Rockville
Overcast
77° wxIcon
Hi: 78° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 79°
Casey
Overcast
72° wxIcon
Hi: 76° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 72°
Brazil
Overcast
77° wxIcon
Hi: 77° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 79°
Marshall
Overcast
77° wxIcon
Hi: 77° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 79°
Weekend showers and thundershowers
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

TH Rex

Image

South Vermllion

Image

Tim Terry haircut

Image

Light Rain Increases Risk of Car Crashes

Image

A Cooler than average weekend ahead

Image

Clay City Pottery Festival kicks off in Goshorn Park

Image

Kona Ice of Terre Haute opens for the season

Image

Wayfinding System Downtown

Image

New Coke bottle unveiled outside of Terre Haute Children's Museum

Image

Sullivan group creates special needs softball league

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

New recruits graduate academy as community honors fallen firefighters

${article.thumbnail.title}

October criminal record expungement event set in Springfield

Image

ISU considering tuition hike, public forum set for this week

${article.thumbnail.title}

Callers besiege Indiana DNR about tree-killing disease

${article.thumbnail.title}

'Harry Potter' will soon add 4 new e-books to the wizarding world

Image

Muddy water floods popular gathering place, people flood in to help

${article.thumbnail.title}

Simon Pagenaud becomes the first French driver to win the Indianapolis 500 in more than a century.

${article.thumbnail.title}

Indiana and Michigan farmers eager to begin growing hemp

${article.thumbnail.title}

Gambling expansion in Illinois back on the table

${article.thumbnail.title}

Illinois State Police set online gun dealer certification