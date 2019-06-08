Monument to USS Indianapolis dedicated at Indiana Military Museum

VINCENNES. Ind. (WTHI) - It took six years but a piece of United States history is now on display in the Hoosier state. It means those who have served the country can be remembered forever.

A monument to the USS Indianapolis (SSN-6970) nuclear submarine was dedicated during a ceremony at the Indiana Military Museum in Vincennes, Saturday. The monument includes parts of the cold war era sub which was once stationed at Pearl Harbor. This was the third naval ship with the Indianapolis name.

Former crew members, including ship captains, were at ceremony.

Those behind efforts to bring the monument to Indiana say it allows crew members to see it once again and ensures their part in history is preserved.

U.S. Navy Retired Captain William Toti says, "It's wonderful to be able to see the submarine look kind of the way it did when it was in the water, you know, obviously not exactly, but it's a great manifestation of our service and so everybody's really excited to see it."

Museum volunteer J.D. Strange says, "It just says a lot for the men and the crew that served on it and I just think it's a good thing. We're proud to have it."

You can see the monument for yourself. The Indiana Military Museum is located on South Sixth Street in Vincennes.