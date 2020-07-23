Months-long undercover investigation lands 12 behind bars in Clay County on drug charges

CLAY COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - Twelve local drug dealers are behind bars.

That's after police conducted what they call a 'warrant sweep.'

This was the result of several months of undercover investigations by the Clay County Sheriff's Office.

In total, 16 arrest warrants were issued, but police were only able to take 12 into custody. If you have any information on the people that are still wanted, you are encouraged to contact the police.

WANTED

Dennis Alan Stevens, Brazil, IN - Dealing methamphetamine, possession of methamphetamine

Joseph Adkins, Staunton, IN - Dealing methamphetamine, possession of methamphetamine

Dustin Halfacre, Brazil, - possession of methamphetamine

Teresa Pipes, Brazil, IN - Dealing methamphetamine, possession of methamphetamine

ARRESTED