Months-long undercover investigation lands 12 behind bars in Clay County on drug charges

CLAY COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - Twelve local drug dealers are behind bars.
That's after police conducted what they call a 'warrant sweep.'
This was the result of several months of undercover investigations by the Clay County Sheriff's Office.
In total, 16 arrest warrants were issued, but police were only able to take 12 into custody. If you have any information on the people that are still wanted, you are encouraged to contact the police.
WANTED
- Dennis Alan Stevens, Brazil, IN - Dealing methamphetamine, possession of methamphetamine
- Joseph Adkins, Staunton, IN - Dealing methamphetamine, possession of methamphetamine
- Dustin Halfacre, Brazil, - possession of methamphetamine
- Teresa Pipes, Brazil, IN - Dealing methamphetamine, possession of methamphetamine
ARRESTED
- William Tyler Sutherland, Cloverdale, IN - Dealing methamphetamine, possession of methamphetamine
- Shannon Barger, Brazil, IN - Dealing methamphetamine, possession of methamphetamine
- Jonathan Alexander, Harmony, IN - Dealing methamphetamine, possession of methamphetamine
- Kyleigh Davis, Brazil, IN - Dealing methamphetamine, possession of methamphetamine
- Tyler Okulovich, Brazil, IN - Dealing methamphetamine, possession of methamphetamine
- Donal Martin, Brazil, IN - Dealing methamphetamine, possession of methamphetamine
- Gary Atkinson, Brazil, IN - Dealing methamphetamine, possession of methamphetamine
- Tony Helt, Brazil, IN - Dealing methamphetamine, possession of methamphetamine
- Christina Reynolds, Brazil, IN - Dealing methamphetamine, possession of methamphetamine
- Douglas Rose, Brazil, IN - Dealing methamphetamine, possession of methamphetamine]
- Kimberly Grigsby-Rose, Brazil, IN - Dealing methamphetamine, possession of methamphetamine
- Tiffany Rominger, Harmony, IN - Dealing methamphetamine, possession of methamphetamine