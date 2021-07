SHELBURN, Ind. (WTHI) - A local community club is stepping up and doing its part to feed families.

Each month, the Shelburn Community Club puts on a mobile food pantry for families to get their hands on fresh food.

Organizers tell us people come from Shelburn and surrounding areas.

The pantry offers canned goods, fruit, macaroni and cheese, and more. The club says Catholic Charities donates the items in the pantry.

The club puts the pantry on every third Tuesday of each month.