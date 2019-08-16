Montezuma received $700,000 grant from state, money going towards wastewater project

MONTEZUMA, Ind. (WTHI)-- The town of Montezuma will finally be able to complete their wastewater project.

That's thanks to a grant for $700,000 from the state.

It'll help repair some of the issues the water system currently has.

It takes a special kind of person to do a dirty job.

Travis Helton accepts the challenge.

Helton works on the sewage system in Montezuma.

He told me the problems with the sewage system have gotten out of hand recently.

"There are times that we can't even find the leak"

some of those issues include failing equipment and toxins in the river.

Luckily, the state-funded Montezuma with $700,000.

In addition to that, local partners funded $515,000.

That's about $1.2 million combined.

The money will go towards upgrades to the sewage system.. cleaning up the phosphorus out the river...and getting better equipment.

"It's going to help us tremendously and I've actually seen one of these systems work and it's pretty nice"

"If they didn't get this grant it was probably going to push us out another 6 months," said Justin Whalen, a project manager.

He told us the money couldn't have come at a better time.

"The major issues, they're failing as we speak so if we don't get that addressed that'll lead to other equipment failures," said Whalen.

Helton told News 10 that keeping the town's sewage system up to date promotes a clean place to live.

"We've got all our customers counting on us to get rid of it. and if we would lose that we'd have to shut everybody down," said Helton.

Helton says he expects it'll take about 6 months before everything is finally up and running.