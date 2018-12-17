Monroe City plans renovations to water and sewer system

MONROE CITY, Ind. (WTHI) - Monroe City is a quiet town along highway 61. But there is a big problem on that peaceful side of Knox County.

Monroe City town board president Mike Leech says, "I equate it like a car. You know you pay for it and then you're kind of coasting for a while. Then all of a sudden the wheels start falling off and that's kind of where we're at. Just trying to keep things and putting a lot of money into it."

The problem? The city's water and sewer system. Leech says the sewer system was constructed in 1971. The final update came ten years later.

Leech says, "We've had a lot of issues with stuff breaking down. Idem coming in and saying 'hey you need to get this fixed.' making us sign some paperwork to work towards it."

Water upgrades mean installing a new well along with rehabbing an old one.

Leech says, "We've got a hydrogeologist that we're working with and trying to be smart about finding the water and where we're going to add another well."

Leech says every piece of infrastructure will be affected during sewer upgrades, "Total project is like roughly 2.8 million. So it's a much bigger project."

The total to fix both systems comes out at just under four million dollars. 1.5 million of that is paid for through grant funding. The rest comes through a low-interest loan.

Leech says, "We're excited. We just can't wait to get something going. The drawings should be ready for review in about six months and then we'll be ready for bid."