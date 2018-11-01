Clear

VCSC collecting donations for 3 Indiana siblings hit and killed at bus stop

Local bus drivers are feeling the impact of the three siblings killed while boarding their school bus in Fulton County, Indiana. It's sending a heartbreaking message and a warning to drivers.

Posted: Nov. 1, 2018 4:27 PM
Posted By: Abby Kirk

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI)- Local bus drivers are feeling the impact of the three siblings killed while boarding their school bus in Fulton County, Indiana. It's sending a heartbreaking message and a warning to drivers. 

Tiffany Haskett was driving students to school like she always does when she found out the news on Tuesday morning. 

"It made me sick," Haskett said. 

Three children were killed while boarding a school bus in Fulton County. A fourth child, unrelated, is currently in the hospital suffering serious injuries. 

"It's not worth it to take a child's life. Let alone, three and almost four," Haskett said. 

As a bus driver, Haskett says this one hits close to home. 

"I've seen an accident almost happen," she added. "I've been yelled at and people are on their phones. O have seen people basically just not paying attention or even caring. 

The Vigo County School Corporation (VCSC) has placed black flags on the front of school buses to honor the children in the accident. 

"That's a child's life. If you are a mother or a father, you have to think about if it was your own child getting on that bus," Haskett said. 

VCSC is collecting donations for the family. You can drop cash or check donations straight to the transportation office, on maple avenue. 

