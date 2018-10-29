Clear

Monday raids lead to the felony arrests of 74 people

The arrests culminated a 19 month-long investigation.

Posted: Oct. 29, 2018 12:20 PM
Posted By: Staff Reports

VINCENNES, Ind (WTHI) - Police called it Operation Hallo-Cean.
Raids took place at 6:30 Monday Morning, leading to the felony arrests of 74 people.
Police summoned 11 others to appear in court on misdemeanor charges.

Vincennes Police, the FBI, Indiana State Police and the Knox County Prosecutor's Office teamed up to make the operation possible.

We'll have much more on these arrests tonight on News 10.

