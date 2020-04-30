Monday night fire in Terre Haute turns fatal, arson suspect now faces murder charge

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - A Monday night fire in Terre Haute has turned fatal, and now a man will face a murder charge.
The fire happened on the 1800 block of north 10th Street.
52-year-old Terry Allen was sent to an Indianapolis hospital with severe burns. Police say Allen died on Thursday morning.
Samual Haney Jr., Terry's brother, was arrested earlier in the week and charged with arson. Now, police say, his charges will be amended in the coming days to add felony murder and burglary.
Police say the charges could be added on as early as Friday or next week.
