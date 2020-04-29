Monday night Terre Haute fire leaves person in critical condition, one to be charged with arson

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - A man faces charges after a Monday night fire in Terre Haute.
It happened on the 1800 block of north 10th Street. Terre Haute Police are calling the fire an arson.
One person suffered severe burns.
That person is in critical condition at Eskanazi Hospital in Indianapolis.
Samual Haney Jr. will be charged with arson resulting in serious bodily injury.
