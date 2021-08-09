Monday morning crash ends with truck inside Hymera house

HYMERA, Ind. (WTHI) - It appears there were no life-threatening injuries after a truck crashed into a Hymera house.

It happened around 9:20 Monday morning at 110 N. North Vine Street.

Crews said the truck was driving east on Beckett Street and didn't stop at a stop sign. After that, the driver crashed into the house.

There were three people inside the home at the time of the crash, but none of them were hurt.

The driver of the truck was taken to the hospital, but that person didn't appear to have life-threatening injuries.

It's unclear at this time what caused the driver to crash into the house.