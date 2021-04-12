Monday marks the one-year anniversary of the COVID-19 death of Terre Haute Firefighter John Schoffstall

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Monday marks the one-year anniversary of the death of Terre Haute firefighter John Schoffstall.

He died at the age of 41 after contracting COVID-19.

Schoffstall worked at Terre Haute Fire Station Number 5.

Flags in the city were at half-staff on Monday to honor him. Dispatch also held a moment of silence at noon.

News 10 talked with his wife, son, and daughter. They were leaving for a quick road trip in memory of Schoffstall. They told us it is something they did often with him.

"It's a mom and pop we're gonna go support local businesses like John always wanted to do, and get a statue to commemorate the one-year anniversary and put it on his grave," Jennifer Schoffstall said.

His family told us they've been receiving messages of care and love from firefighters and people in the community. It's something they say has made a difference this past year.

"Without the community's support and everything they've done - I don't know how the kids and I would have survived," Jennifer told us.