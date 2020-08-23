Monday is first day back for Robinson, Illinois students

ROBINSON, Ill. (WTHI) - Additional Wabash valley schools will welcome back students for the first time in several months this week.

Monday is the first day of school for Robinson, Illinois students.

We spoke with Superintendent Josh Quick.

He says parents play an important role when it comes to keeping schools virus free.

They'll be asked to fill out a symptom screening form each morning.

Parents sign the form after completing a wellness check and finding their student is not showing covid-19 symptoms.

"We appreciate our partnership with our parents and other community members as well and we're really counting on them and their partnership as far as that wellness check every morning, with their students, making sure that they're symptom free before the come to school," said Josh.

Quick says, the district is also following state guidelines when it comes to transportation.

Up to only 50 people are allowed on a school bus.

There will be assigned seats, and they will try to keep families together.

And, students in another Wabash valley district will return for in person learning this week.

Southwest parke community school corporation switched to E-learning earlier this month due to covid-19 cases.

Students are asked to come to school with their chrome books, chargers, and any other books they may have taken home when they return this week.