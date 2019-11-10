Monday Snow Forecast

WABASH VALLEY, Ind (WTHI) -- Monday could be our first day in the Wabash Valley with measurable snow. Below are forecast details from Storm Team 10.

Timing: Rain - Begins early morning on Monday.

Snow - Begins around Noon EST. and exits the Valley by 6:00 PM Monday evening.

Impacts: Roadways may be impacted during the afternoon and evening commute. Prepare for slick conditions. Overnight temperatures will be in the teens so roadways may still be slick Tuesday morning. Always drive cautiously during wintry conditions.

How much snow? Most of the region may see up to an inch of snowfall.

Temperatures: We will be seeing temperatures in the teens overnight Monday and Tuesday. Bundle up as you head out the door over the course of the next few days.

As always, stay up to date with the Storm Team 10 forecast.