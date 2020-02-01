Moms and sons enjoy a special evening together

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Moms and their boys hit the town for some fun Saturday night!

That's with the second annual 'Mother Son Night.'

It's hosted by the Terre Haute Children's Museum.

Moms, grandmas, aunts and special friends got to spend the evening hanging out with the special boys in their lives.

They got to enjoy snacks, a limo ride, taking pictures and playing with spy gadgets.

Organizers said it's a great opportunity to to make memories and connections.

"It's a chance to take a step back from all of their responsibilities and spend some one on one time with their little boys. That adult child relationship is so important," said Susan Turner.

Turner said they had a great turnout this evening.