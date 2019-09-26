Clear
Indiana mom who tampered with son’s IV guilty of battery, neglect

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — A northwestern Indiana woman who admitted injecting fecal matter into her son’s IV tube while he was hospitalized for leukemia has been convicted of neglect and six counts of aggravated battery.

Forty-four-year-old Tiffany Alberts of Wolcott was found not guilty of attempted murder during a Marion County bench trial that ended Thursday. She’s due to be sentenced Dec. 6.

Court documents say staff at Riley Hospital for Children contacted police in November 2016 after the then-15-year-old boy developed several infections and a nurse observed Alberts injecting his IV bag with an unknown substance. Alberts told police she began injecting her son with fecal matter to get him moved to a different hospital unit where she thought he would receive better treatment.

WLFI-TV reports the boy’s health has since improved.

