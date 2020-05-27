Mom gives birth in ambulance, first responders help deliver

CLAY COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - Chelsey Head wasn't supposed to have her son for seven more weeks.

On Sunday, that changed.

Over the weekend, she woke up in pain and knew her baby couldn't wait.

She called 911 for help.

It was shortly after they realized she wouldn't be able to make it to the hospital to deliver.

"It seemed too surreal. Once I knew I had that pain, and I felt the urge to push, it was just like my mind went blank, and I did what I had to do," said Head.

Her son was born in the ambulance.

Luckily, two first responders with star ambulance were there to help.

"When we found mom, she was very upset and almost crying. My first thought was how can I calm her down," said Naoe Yamane.

Cody Barnard was also there to help with the delivery.

He said despite it being in the ambulance, the delivery went as quick and smoothly as they could've hoped.

"Your training just kicks in. You don't really think about it, but it really does. I mean it's like second nature. You just know what you've got to do, and you just do it. You don't even think about it," said Barnard.

While it was a scary time for mom and baby, Head said she's thankful for how it all worked out.

"It would've been even scarier to have had to dealt with this alone in my apartment. Them coming and being able to get me down to the ambulance, and deliver right there in the parking lot was amazing that they were there," said Head.

Right now, her baby is in the NICU.

Head said he's breathing on his own, gaining weight and doing great.