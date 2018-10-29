Mom accused of removing her three-month-old son's feeding tube, killing him, asks for public defender

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - A Vigo County mom accused in her son's death is now requesting a public defender.

Tabitha Smith will return to court on November 12th.

That's when she'll find out of she's eligible for a public defender to be appointed to her case.

Terre Haute Police say Smith's three-month-old son died from severe dehydration in April.

Officials reported that several medical professionals demanded that she put her son's feeding tube back into place, but that never happened.

Smith is facing charges of neglect of a dependent resulting in death.